Baby Shark Makes Over $US22 Million From YouTube Views Alone

Initially posted in June 2016, the song became popular in 2017, becoming a hit with kids worldwide and inspiring a viral dance trend.

When Baby Shark was sitting at around 11.65 billion views, BonusInsider estimated that the total amount made from views and ad clicks on the video is around $US22 million dollars, a number that has likely grown since.

Pinkfong, the Korean educational entertainment group behind Baby Shark, also released a line of NFTs, a video game, toys and clothing with Baby Shark branding.

Five of the top ten most viewed YouTube videos are animated children’s songs, with the remainder of the list filled with pop music songs like Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.