Awkward Moment Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Forgets Anthony Albanese's Name

It appears during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that Anthony Albanese's name may have been forgotten.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on the world stage this week as he whips around Europe, meeting some of the world's biggest leaders.

And it appears during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that his name may have been forgotten.

"It's a real pleasure to be meeting with... a great progressive leader," Trudeau said.

"We're really, really excited to have a friend in Australia. "Australia has been a long-time friend".

Trudeau did eventually recover and referred to Albanese by his name.

"With Prime Minister Albanese, we have someone who we're going to be able to dig into on climate change, on inclusive economic growth, on reconciliation, on a range of issues that we know our citizens want us to step up on," he said.

