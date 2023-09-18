Average Aussie Spending $431 A Month On Beauty Services During Cost Of Living Crisis

The survey reveals we're spending an incredible $19.7 billion a year on looking this good. Honestly, money is well spent, but how about some government subsidies?

It is no shock that 57% of women are splurging on these treatments, with just 26% of men doing so.

Finder money expert Sarah Megginson said, "Despite rising costs, people are spending a big portion of their incomes on personal care. You'd think the number of these optional beauty routines like manicures, eyelash extensions and facials might have taken a hit, but many are reluctant to give them up."

She added that it's a sense of confidence and comfort driving people to hold onto their beauty routines at all costs.

Sarah, it's also the fact that a lot of us look like we're on death's door if we don't keep it up.

But is it a little excessive? Well, no, it's definitely not, so shut up about it. But that being said, if you took the average $431 monthly spend and invested it into a high-interest savings account, it would grow to a staggering $30,373 in 5 years. That's $4,082 in interest. But you'd look like crap.

"It's all about balance – there are ways to take care of yourself without breaking your bank account," Megginson said.