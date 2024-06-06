The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australian Athletes At Paris Olympics Will Be Provided With Vegemite

Australian Athletes At Paris Olympics Will Be Provided With Vegemite

Australian athletes competing at the Paris Olympics can expect some home comforts to help maximise their performance, including their beloved Vegemite spread.

Anna Meares, Australia’s Chef de Mission for the Games, has said that the expected team of around 460 Australian athletes will be receiving a high level of support.

In addition to a dedicated gym in the Athletes’ Village, the Australians will also have exclusive access to a pantry of delicacies including Vegemite, and a trio of baristas that will be travelling to Paris to ensure a ready supply of coffee.

While organisers aren’t providing air conditioning in the Village to be sustainable, Meares has said that Australia will be adding a unit in each bedroom in case of extreme heat.

“At the end of the day, we and the organising committee have our own sustainability targets,” she told Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) media briefing on Wednesday.

“It’s a measure that we feel we have to provide our athletes for performance.”

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home
NEXT STORY

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

Advertisement

Related Articles

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

A Spirit Airlines passenger whose luggage went missing used her Apple Watch to track her suitcase to an airport worker’s home.
One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Western Australian person was responsible for nearly half of the 51,589 complaints made about aircraft noise in 2023.
Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

An American TikToker has left Aussies giggling after discovering the ultimate ‘chic’ summer essential; the humble Havaianas.
Hugh Jackman Reveals Hardest Thing About Playing Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Reveals Hardest Thing About Playing Wolverine

Hugh Jackman found it "hard" to bulk up to play Wolverine again.
Confusing Dog Walking Sign Leaves Local Residents Outraged

Confusing Dog Walking Sign Leaves Local Residents Outraged

A NSW council is being slammed for a confusing sign placed at a popular dog walking park with many outraged over the strict rules for dogs in the public park.