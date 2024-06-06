Australian Athletes At Paris Olympics Will Be Provided With Vegemite

Anna Meares, Australia’s Chef de Mission for the Games, has said that the expected team of around 460 Australian athletes will be receiving a high level of support.

In addition to a dedicated gym in the Athletes’ Village, the Australians will also have exclusive access to a pantry of delicacies including Vegemite, and a trio of baristas that will be travelling to Paris to ensure a ready supply of coffee.

While organisers aren’t providing air conditioning in the Village to be sustainable, Meares has said that Australia will be adding a unit in each bedroom in case of extreme heat.

“At the end of the day, we and the organising committee have our own sustainability targets,” she told Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) media briefing on Wednesday.

“It’s a measure that we feel we have to provide our athletes for performance.”