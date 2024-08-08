The Project

Australia Records Best Olympics Result Ever

Australia’s best day ever of competition means this is now our BEST OLYMPICS EVER.

On day 12 at the Olympics, Matt Wearn won sailing gold in the men’s dinghy.

Keegan Palmer took gold, too, in the men’s park skateboarding.

Our Aussie men’s pursuit cycling team beats the Brits in the velodrome for gold, after a mishap sees a British rider slip out of his saddle!

And the gold-flavoured icing on the cake… Nina Kennedy finished on top of the podium after clearing 4.90 metres in the pole vault!

With the heroic feats of other gold-getters like Jess Fox, Arisa Trew, tennis duo Matt Ebden and John Peers and a red-hot swimming team - this has been our best games ever - beating our efforts in Athens and Tokyo.

After our best-ever day at the Olympics, it brings our medal tally to 18 golds, making us third overall.

Also, if you sort the Top Ten countries by medals per capita, WE’RE ON TOP!

And there’s three days to go!

It was a day the country won’t soon forget.
