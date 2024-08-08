The Project

Australia Has Most Successful Day Ever At The Olympics

It was a day the country won’t soon forget.

From track, to field, to skate park and the open ocean, in five short hours, Australia hauled in an incredible four gold medals and 2 bronze, making it our most successful day in Olympic history and cementing Paris as our best Games yet!

Our record-breaking day kicked off on the high seas with Matt Wearn sailing to gold in the men's Dinghy.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing (literally, as bad weather saw the race abandoned with Wearn in the lead, thankfully that only delayed his back-to-back golds.

Back on dry land the Aussies proved we own the skatepark. Keegan Palmer followed in Arisa Trew’s golden footsteps for a clean sweep of the event!

The history-making continued with Australian gold in the men’s Cycling pursuit - the first in two decades – a shiny addition to the world record they set the day before.

Then, as Nina Kennedy tipped over the bar in the pole vault to claim gold, Paris tipped over into the Australian record books.

The fairytale finish for Kennedy, beating none other than American Katie Moon, who Kennedy famously shared her gold medal with at the World Athletic Championships last year.

It was our most golds in a day and our most successful Olympics ever.

The record-breaking day vaulted Australia to third on the medal tally with 18 golds, behind China and the United States.

