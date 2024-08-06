Aussies Reckon Canadian Gold Medallist Could Be One Of Us

The 22-year-old athlete became the first Canadian to win gold in the hammer throw since 1956.

He registered a whopping 84.12 metres with his opening throw and won by more than four metres ahead of Hungarian silver medallist Bence Halasz at 79.97 metres. And Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan, who took bronze at 79.39 metres.

His first throw became the biggest winning margin since 1920, with his throw just 2.62 metres shy of the world record of 86.74 metres which was made by Yuriy Sedykh representing the Soviet Union in 1986.

But it was not his record-breaking throw that had Aussies claiming him but his strong moustache game.

“Nah I want a DNA test, this man is clearly Australian,” one person wrote.

“Canadians are Northern Hemisphere Australians. Request denied,” another replied.

“They’re just appropriating the Aussie male look,” another said.

Another viewer was confident that Katzberg wouldn’t need a DNA test as it was clearly Toadfish Rebecchi from Neighbours.