Aussie Stingers Defy Odds Beating USA In Water Polo Semi-Final

Australia has defeated the U.S. in the women's water polo in a tense penalty shootout, giving the Stingers a shot at gold at the Paris Olympics.

The Stingers defied all the odds to defeat the three-time defending women's water polo champions.

There were joyful tears all round at La Defense Arena, as the Stingers head into their first final since the Sydney Olympics, when the team won gold.

The Aussie’s will face Spain in the final on Saturday night, who beat Netherlands in the other semi-final.

When asked if he expected to win, Water Polo Australia CEO Tim Welsford told The Project that while “we were hopeful,” he acknowledged that “it took a colossal effort to beat them last night”.

Speaking on how big the celebrations will be if the Stingers bring home a gold for Australia, Welsford is taking it one step at a time, saying: “The task for us is to settle the group and make sure that we’re ready to play the game in 24 hours time.”

When asked what it will take to beat Spain on Saturday, he says “both teams are undefeated, it’s going to be a huge effort.

“We know Spain is incredibly good and have beaten some of the world's best teams to get to this position… can we please just win by 2?”

