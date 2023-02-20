Aussie Schoolgirl Tells Mum Her “Food Sucks” After Leaving Note In Lunchbox

There are many limitations to what a school lunchbox can contain.

A sandwich, some fruit and some snacks are the basics of any Aussie lunchbox.

Some Aussie parents get creative for lunch boxes, but one mum has received some brutal feedback from her daughter about her healthy meal.

Posting to Facebook, a mum from Melbourne revealed her daughter had been leaving all the healthy food untouched in her school lunchbox, only eating the treats.

"This week after seeing yet another lunch box come home with all the healthy stuff untouched, I made good on my threat to only pack healthy stuff and no treats unless the healthy stuff was eaten," the woman explained.

"This is the feedback my darling daughter provided".

Opening up the lunchbox, the mum found all the food had not been eaten and a cheeky note left on top.

"This food sucks," the note read.

Many on Facebook took to the comments, agreeing the note was hilarious.

Some were not so forgiving to the daughter.

"If the lunch you make her 'sucks' then she can make her own from now on," one person said.

"So many kids would die to eat this as they have nothing to eat," another pointed out.