Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Discuss Matildas Star Lydia Williams' Retirement

Meyers told Poehler he had cried while watching a video of the touching moment retiring goalie Lydia Williams presented team mate Mackenzie Arnold with the number one jersey.

“I love a sports cry,” said Poehler, who was appearing on Late Night to promote her new film, Inside Out 2.

“I like an Australian getting a little [upset],” Meyers said, adding “They sound like they never cry.”

Williams played her final game in Australia on Monday night, with the Matildas claiming a 2-0 victory over The People’s Republic of China.

Image: Late Night/Getty