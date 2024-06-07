The Project

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Discuss Matildas Star Lydia Williams' Retirement

Amy Poehler appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they discussed Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

Meyers told Poehler he had cried while watching a video of the touching moment retiring goalie Lydia Williams presented team mate Mackenzie Arnold with the number one jersey.

“I love a sports cry,” said Poehler, who was appearing on Late Night to promote her new film, Inside Out 2.

“I like an Australian getting a little [upset],” Meyers said, adding “They sound like they never cry.”

Williams played her final game in Australia on Monday night, with the Matildas claiming a 2-0 victory over The People’s Republic of China.

Image: Late Night/Getty

