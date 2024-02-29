The Project

American Parents Fuming Over Peppa Pig Giving Their Kids British Accents And Making Their Kids Rude

American parents are mad at the British children's cartoon Peppa Pig, saying that the little pig is teaching their children to be "brats" and giving them English accents.

A mother from Houston, Kyla Tychsen, spoke to The Times, explaining that "Peppa is rude and impatient" and that the cartoon is teaching kids that it is okay to be that way.

"Some argue that Peppa is just like any other four-year-old. I think that's probably true. Four-year-olds can be rude and demanding and whiny," she said.

"But, for me, the issue is that I don't want to be modelling that behaviour for my children."

She added that she also noticed that the children she would look after in her job as a nanny would also start behaving differently after watching Peppa Pig.

I really just didn't like her attitude, and now that I have two children, they have never seen Peppa Pig."

Another mother, Armita Asgari, spoke to The Wall Street Journal to explain that she noticed her five-year-old son had been acting similarly to the cartoon pig.

It became particularly obvious to her when her son approached a neighbour and said, "Look, David's got a big Tummy!"

"That was when I realised he had picked up all these behaviours from Peppa Pig."

The series copped serious heat following an episode where the password for Peppa's treehouse was "Daddy's big tummy."

Later in the episode, the family laughs at the dad because he is too large to fit in the treehouse.

Her son would then say, "Ew! Yuck!" when he was offered new foods to try, and would say "You're not my friend anymore!" when he got annoyed with his parents.

"There is a lot more research on child development and how children learn and how different forms of discipline and other interactions impact a child," Tyschen added.

"So I do think there are a lot of parents who are choosing not to parent how they were parented, and they are choosing more of a conscious parenting approach. They are being more intentional about the choices they make for their kids."

Other parents have reported their children integrating British words into their vocabulary, with some American children using the phrase "petrol station" instead of "gas station" and "biscuits" instead of "cookie."

