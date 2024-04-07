American Man Offends Australians By Opening Milo With A Can Opener

TikToker Colt Paulsen posted a video of himself trying a Tim Tam slam with a glass of Milo, and this is when chaos ensued.

Paulsen pours himself a glass of milk and then proceeds to use a can opener to open the Milo tin.

People rushed to the comments to share their horror at the situation.

“When I say my mouth dropped when you opened the can of Milo,” one person wrote.

“This physically hurt every single Australian,” another added.

Even the official Tim Tam TikTok account commented: “Colt… WHAT ARE YOU DOING!???? We are officially challenging you to do a Tim Tam Slam the correct way!!”

In a follow-up video with over 12.1 million views, Paulsen addressed the comments asking why he used a can opener.

He shared that he did not understand how the lid would be reusable in any way.

“I just don’t understand how this lid would be reusable, there’s no way,” he said.

“Can an Australian please stitch this to show me how you open a can of Milo without a can opener? Crikey!”

Horrified Aussies continued to share their disdain, with one commenter writing, “As an Australian, this physically hurt my soul.”

“What have you done? You’ve just made an entire country speechless,” another wrote.

“Never in my life did I think there would come a day [when] opening a tin of Milo will become rocket science.”