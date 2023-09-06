Allen’s Pauses Production Of Red Ripperz, Milkos and Sherbies

The confectionery company has confirmed it would halt production of individual bags of Red Ripperz, Milkos and Sherbies.

Nestle, the company that owns Allen’s, has responded to the concerns, stating the halt in production was just temporary.

“We can confirm that individual bags of Allen’s Sherbies, Red Ripperz Sticks, and Milkos have not been discontinued but are temporarily paused as we finalise our new production facility at our Allen’s factory in Broadford, Victoria,” a spokesperson told news.com.au.

“We’re working hard to bring these back to shelves in their own bags as soon as possible, but the good news is that lolly lovers can still find Sherbies, Red Ripperz, and Milko chews in bags of Allen’s Chew Mix.

“We’ll be sure to keep fans updated on our Allen’s Facebook page about when individual bags are set to make a return.”

The revelation comes after Allen’s announced in June that Fantales will be discontinued after nearly a century.

Allen’s announced on Tuesday it would be releasing Party Dawgs.

These dog-shaped lollies are full of fruity flavours and available exclusively to Coles.

Customers were not impressed with Allen’s announcement.

“HAVE YOU LOST YOUR FRICKEN MIND?! First you take away Cobbers, then Bananas then Fantails & now Red Ripperz, Milkos and Sherbies,” one social media user said.

“WHY are you taking away all the good stuff???!!! How about getting rid of your horrible jelly beans and other crap that doesn’t sell? What on earth is wrong with you people? I’m just mind blown to say the least.”