AFL Community Reeling After Naked Photos Of Players Leaked Online

The AFL has launched a major investigation after a series of naked photographs, allegedly of former and current AFL players, were published online.

Forty-five files of nude and graphic images have been leaked online, titled with the names of AFL players.

The link spread like wildfire across social media.

The AFL says it appears “significant work” was involved in gathering the images, and at this stage, it has no idea why someone would have done this.

Premiership players and Brownlow medalists are among those named in the unverified images, with the AFL Integrity Unit, Victoria Police and the eSafety Commission launching a joint investigation.

The Google Drive has been removed, but there’s concern the photos have been downloaded and shared elsewhere. The sleazy move sparks yet another warning for young players; think twice before you hit send.

