43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet

Although the bathroom serves its primary functions of washing, bathing, and other necessities, this space is increasingly being seen as a sanctuary for many people during life's stressful moments.

Villeroy & Boch conducted a study revealing that people are spending more time in the bathroom to find solace, especially young adults. 

The survey of over 2,000 individuals found that 43% like to lock themselves away to enjoy the quiet, with 13% per cent seeking peace from their partners. 

On average, Brits spend an hour and 54 minutes each week in the lavatory, which equates to almost one working day per month.

The study highlighted that those aged 18 to 24 spend the most time relaxing in the bathroom, averaging two hours and 36 minutes per week. In terms of gender, men are more likely to spend time in the bathroom, averaging two hours a week, compared to women’s one hour and 42 minutes.

Counsellor Georgina Sturmer, a member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, explained why bathrooms serve as a retreat.

 "We all need coping strategies when life becomes overwhelming and stressful," she said. 

The bathroom is a socially acceptable place to retreat when the fight or flight response is triggered, especially in settings like work. Georgina added, ‘it’s almost always socially acceptable to take ourselves away for a bathroom break’.

For those struggling to calm down in such moments, Georgina recommends using breathing exercises. 

"I’m a big advocate of the 'five finger breathing' exercise," she explained. 

"Hold your hands out in front of you, and trace the index finger of one hand up and down each finger of the other hand. 

Breathe in as you trace upwards and breathe out as you trace downwards."

