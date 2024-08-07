The Project

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Felt Across Victoria

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has been felt across Victoria, although no damage has been reported.

The tremor hit Woods Point, a small town about three hours east of Melbourne, just before 4 am on Wednesday.

It was felt as far away as South Morang in Melbourne's north, Healesville in the Yarra Ranges, Wangaratta in the state's north and Dargo in east Gippsland, according to Victoria's State Emergency Service.

No buildings or infrastructure have been reported as damaged, the service said.

Vic Emergency still warned people to watch out for any minor damage and aftershocks.

"Stay safe by avoiding damaged buildings, roadways and bridges, and fallen trees and powerlines," an alert stated.

It was initially reported as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake but Geoscience Australia said it was a magnitude 4.1 quake as of 8am.

More than 1900 people reported the earthquake to the government agency, which recorded the epicentre as 8 kilometres underground.

It's the largest earthquake to strike the area since June 2023, according to the Seismology Research Centre.

With AAP.

Image: Vic Emergency

