15-Year-Old Felix Cameron Wins Best Lead Actor At The Logies

The Logies are done and dusted for another year, with Larry Emdur taking out the Gold Logie.

But among the night's other big winners was Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, which swallowed the Logies with five wins from a record 10 nominations.

The show's 15-year-old star Felix Cameron won the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama - possibly the youngest ever winner of this award - as well as Most Popular New Talent.

"This is quite crazy - the last award that I won before this was student of the week in Grade Five," Cameron said.

Best Lead Actress in a Drama went to Deborah Mailman for Total Control.

It was also a great night for the ABC's long-running Utopia, which won three Logies including Best Scripted Comedy.

Actress Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame, one of only four women to ever win this accolade.

With AAP.

