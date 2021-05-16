The Secrets She Keeps

Video Extras
ArticlesHomeCredits
Back

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon

Secrets scores a sequel.

Network 10’s critically acclaimed psychological thriller from 2020, The Secrets She Keeps, keeps on giving, with production of a second season to commence later this year in Sydney, supported by Screen Australia.

Reprising their lead roles are Jessica De Gouw (Operation Buffalo, The Crown) as Instagram-perfect mother of three, Meghan, and Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, The Spanish Princess) as Agatha, an obsessed woman with an unimaginably dark past.

Season two of The Secrets She Keeps kicks off from where we left these captivating characters in last year’s finale; after kidnapping baby Ben and passing him off as her own, Agatha was arrested after Meghan bravely confronted her to retrieve her newborn.

But what about Meghan’s own secret? Who is Ben’s father? And what of Jack’s infidelity? This story is only beginning.

10’s Head of Drama and Executive Production, Rick Maier, said: “Some stories leave you with more questions than answers: What happened to Agatha after the arrest; and what happened to Meghan, baby Ben and their big secret? TSSK2 sets off at a frenetic pace and just doesn’t let up. Sarah Walker, the writing team (including author Michael Robotham) and our friends at Lingo have outdone themselves with this brilliant new thriller.”

Screen Australia’s CEO, Graeme Mason, said: “Series one was a huge success which had viewers both in Australia and around the world gripped following its many twists and turns. We’re proud to support the experienced cast and crew to bring a fresh new chapter of this thrilling Australian psychological drama to our screens.”

The Secrets She Keeps season two is a Lingo Pictures production for Network 10. Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.

To watch The Secrets She Keeps season one on demand go to 10 Play here.  

It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps
NEXT STORY

It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps

    It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps

    Ahead of the launch of Season 2 of The Secret She Keeps, now is the perfect time to binge Season 1 of the award-winning series.
    Uncovering Secrets: The Secrets She Keeps' Digital Companion Series

    Uncovering Secrets: The Secrets She Keeps' Digital Companion Series

    Take a look inside the criminal mind with the The Secrets She Keeps' digital companion series - Uncovering Secrets
    The Secrets She Keeps: Thirteen Questions About Episode One We Can’t Stop Asking

    The Secrets She Keeps: Thirteen Questions About Episode One We Can’t Stop Asking

    This psychological thriller is everything we need to suck us in and make us forget about the raging trash fire that is the world right now. Especially if the kind of escapism you love, is the kind that gives you chills