The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon

Network 10’s critically acclaimed psychological thriller from 2020, The Secrets She Keeps, keeps on giving, with production of a second season to commence later this year in Sydney, supported by Screen Australia.

Reprising their lead roles are Jessica De Gouw (Operation Buffalo, The Crown) as Instagram-perfect mother of three, Meghan, and Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, The Spanish Princess) as Agatha, an obsessed woman with an unimaginably dark past.

Season two of The Secrets She Keeps kicks off from where we left these captivating characters in last year’s finale; after kidnapping baby Ben and passing him off as her own, Agatha was arrested after Meghan bravely confronted her to retrieve her newborn.

But what about Meghan’s own secret? Who is Ben’s father? And what of Jack’s infidelity? This story is only beginning.

10’s Head of Drama and Executive Production, Rick Maier, said: “Some stories leave you with more questions than answers: What happened to Agatha after the arrest; and what happened to Meghan, baby Ben and their big secret? TSSK2 sets off at a frenetic pace and just doesn’t let up. Sarah Walker, the writing team (including author Michael Robotham) and our friends at Lingo have outdone themselves with this brilliant new thriller.”

Screen Australia’s CEO, Graeme Mason, said: “Series one was a huge success which had viewers both in Australia and around the world gripped following its many twists and turns. We’re proud to support the experienced cast and crew to bring a fresh new chapter of this thrilling Australian psychological drama to our screens.”

The Secrets She Keeps season two is a Lingo Pictures production for Network 10. Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.

To watch The Secrets She Keeps season one on demand go to 10 Play here.