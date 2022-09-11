The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 launches Monday July 12th on Paramount+. Watch Season 1 on 10 play on demand to prepare for Season 2 launch.

In The Secret She Keeps, Meghan doesn’t know Agatha, but Agatha knows Meghan. Two women from vastly different backgrounds have one thing in common: explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear.

Two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket, in an affluent Sydney suburb. They are the same age, both heavily pregnant and due at the same time. Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) is a glamorous influencer on the rise, with an ambitious television sports reporter husband Jack (Michael Dorman), while Agatha (Laura Carmichael) works in the supermarket as a shelf stacker.

Although they live near each other, the two women’s lives could not be more different…

Agatha is a loner and barely above the poverty line. She’s ecstatic to be pregnant, pinning all her hopes and dreams on this much longed-for miracle baby. Yet the father of her child, Hayden (Michael Sheasby), a sailor on active duty, remains oblivious to her condition.

Meghan is a sophisticated mother-of two who uses social media to reframe her imperfect life into a glossier, more aspirational existence. Despite posting enthusiastically about her pregnancy to her avid followers, including Agatha, behind closed doors this third baby is putting pressure on an already strained marriage.

Both women have secrets. And both will risk everything to conceal the truth. But their worlds are about to collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone.

The Secrets She Keeps is a Lingo Pictures production for Network 10 with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Network 10. Finance with support from Create NSW.

Based on the bestselling book by Michael Robothom, this six-part thriller is produced by Helen Bowden and Paul Watters and written by Sarah Walker and Jonathan Gavin. Directed by Catherine Millar and Jennifer Leacey, Lingo Pictures’ Jason Stephens and 10’s Rick Maier are executive producers.