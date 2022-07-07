The Secrets She Keeps

Video Extras
ArticlesHomeCredits
Back

It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps

It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps

Ahead of the launch of Season 2 of The Secret She Keeps, now is the perfect time to binge Season 1 of the award-winning series.

Starring Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael, The Secret She Keeps blew audiences away with its twisted plot. Now, with its second season premiering exclusively on Paramount+ on July 12, it's the perfect time to sink into the couch and binge all of Season 1, free to stream on demand on 10 play.

The psychological thriller stars Carmichael alongside Jessica De Gouw, Ryan Corr, Michael Sheasby, Todd Lasance and more and follows two women from two different walks of life, both hiding secrets that could unravel the lives of everyone around them.

Meghan (De Gouw) is an influencer who, on the surface, has it all. Her husband is a successful TV sports reporter and Meghan shares all the glamour of her life with her many followers -- including Agatha (Carmichael).

While both women are heavily pregnant due around the same time, their lives couldn't be more different. Agatha, a loner struggling to make ends meet, has pinned all her hopes and dreams on her miracle baby.

Though the baby's father, a sailor on active duty, is completely unaware that she's even pregnant, Agatha is hiding so much more than that.

Season 2 picks up with a bang, and we don't want to give anything away but let's just say there'll be even more twists and turns for Agatha and Meghan.

If you want to catch up or binge-watch Season 1 of The Secret She Keeps ahead of the second season, you can stream it on demand on 10 play now. 

Season 2 of The Secret She Keeps premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 12.

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon
NEXT STORY

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 Is Coming Soon

Secrets scores a sequel.
Uncovering Secrets: The Secrets She Keeps' Digital Companion Series

Uncovering Secrets: The Secrets She Keeps' Digital Companion Series

Take a look inside the criminal mind with the The Secrets She Keeps' digital companion series - Uncovering Secrets
The Secrets She Keeps: Thirteen Questions About Episode One We Can’t Stop Asking

The Secrets She Keeps: Thirteen Questions About Episode One We Can’t Stop Asking

This psychological thriller is everything we need to suck us in and make us forget about the raging trash fire that is the world right now. Especially if the kind of escapism you love, is the kind that gives you chills