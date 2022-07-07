It's The Perfect Time To Binge The Secret She Keeps

Starring Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael, The Secret She Keeps blew audiences away with its twisted plot. Now, with its second season premiering exclusively on Paramount+ on July 12, it's the perfect time to sink into the couch and binge all of Season 1, free to stream on demand on 10 play.

The psychological thriller stars Carmichael alongside Jessica De Gouw, Ryan Corr, Michael Sheasby, Todd Lasance and more and follows two women from two different walks of life, both hiding secrets that could unravel the lives of everyone around them.

Meghan (De Gouw) is an influencer who, on the surface, has it all. Her husband is a successful TV sports reporter and Meghan shares all the glamour of her life with her many followers -- including Agatha (Carmichael).

While both women are heavily pregnant due around the same time, their lives couldn't be more different. Agatha, a loner struggling to make ends meet, has pinned all her hopes and dreams on her miracle baby.

Though the baby's father, a sailor on active duty, is completely unaware that she's even pregnant, Agatha is hiding so much more than that.

Season 2 picks up with a bang, and we don't want to give anything away but let's just say there'll be even more twists and turns for Agatha and Meghan.

If you want to catch up or binge-watch Season 1 of The Secret She Keeps ahead of the second season, you can stream it on demand on 10 play now.

Season 2 of The Secret She Keeps premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 12.