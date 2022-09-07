The Loud House

Episodes
S3 Ep. 8 - Teachers' Union / Head Poet's Anxiety
To try and make gym class better, Lincoln and Clyde set Coach Pacowski and Mrs. Johnson up. Luan mentors Lucy, teaching her how to manage the ups and downs of pursuing a life in the arts.
S3 Ep. 7 - Fandom Pains / Rita Her Rights
Lucy is annoyed that Lori and Leni have started watching her vampire show. After getting community service for racking up tickets, Mum finds it's more relaxing than being at home.
S3 Ep. 6 - Net Gains / Pipe Dreams
Lynn desperately wants to win a basketball championship but gets drafted onto a terrible team. Mum and Dad are sick of waiting in the long bathroom line so they decide to build a secret bathroom.
S3 Ep. 5 - City Slickers / Fool Me Twice
Lori and Lincoln visit the city. Lori struggles to be a city girl and Lincoln finds Ronnie Anne has changed. The family has a new plan to dodge Luan's April Fool's Day pranking.
S3 Ep. 4 - Selfie Improvement / No Place Like Homeschool
When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.
S3 Ep. 3 - Roadie To Nowhere / A Fridge Too Far
After learning that Chunk was like her in high school, Luna worries her ambition to be a rocker is unrealistic. When food Lincoln has saved in the fridge gets taken, a territory war ensues.
S3 Ep. 2 - White Hare / Insta-Gran
Lincoln has a plan for introducing himself to a new girl, but when the sisters catch him he has to avoid them. Pop Pop introduces his new girlfriend to the family.