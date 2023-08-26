The Loud House

The Loud House - S4 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Eager to be named Kings of the Con at the Ace Savvy convention, Lincoln and Clyde convince the sisters to go with them as the Full Deck.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 16 - Deep Cuts/game Off

Luna discovers that the music club will be axed due to budget cuts, she leads a protest.// Desperate to play Lincoln's trash-themed video game Lana conspires to distract her brother from the console

22 mins

S4 Ep. 15 - Exchange Of Heart/community Disservice

To divert the attention of his helicopter dads, Clyde arranges for an exchange student to stay with them//Lola takes a new timid classmate under her wing & gives her a social butterfly transformation.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 14 - Good Sports/geri-Antics

Lynn finds an unexpected TV sports watching buddy in the family next door neighbor, Mr. Grouse // When Lisa realizes that Pop Pop won't be around forever, she turns to science to ensure his longevity.

22 mins

Season 4