The Inspired Unemployed To Host Hilarious Australian Original Series

Coming soon to Paramount Australia and New Zealand.

Aussie larrikins, The Inspired Unemployed, have taken over the internet with their awkwardly hilarious videos and in 2023, we will see them take over our screens for the very first time.

Jack Steele and Matt Ford, the duo behind The Inspired Unemployed are renowned content creators, having amassed 3.8 million followers on social media. Now, Jack and Matt will host a hilarious eight-part Australian original series, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia.

Bursting with excitement, Jack and Matt jointly said: “We are so stoked to be working with Paramount ANZ on this TV show, from the first video we ever made our goal was to always have a TV show and for it to actually be happening is a dream come true. We've always believed that laughter is the best medicine, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to spread joy and positivity to even more people through this platform.”

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand said: “The Inspired Unemployed have a huge following with a unique knack for making people sit up, take notice and laugh. Paramount ANZ is delighted to be their very first 'TV home’ when Jack and Matt, alongside their mates will have audiences in stitches with this surprising series. We can't wait for audiences to watch the show later this year."

Michael Brooks, Managing Director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Head of Studios Australia and New Zealand said: “Jack and Matt from The Inspired Unemployed are internet sensations with a natural chemistry that can only come from years of working together. We have the perfect format for their first foray into television and look forward to sharing more hilarious moments with fans across the country later this year.”

