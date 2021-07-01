The Battle For Britney: More Shocking Claims Revealed

How It All Began

In 2007 Britney Spears suffered a public emotional breakdown, which was thought to be linked to her divorce from Kevin Federline and custody battles over her children. The following year, she was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold after locking herself in a bathroom and refusing to hand her kids over to Kevin. The situation prompted her father Jamie Spears to petition for a conservatorship.

What Exactly Is A Conservatorship?

A conservatorship order is a legal arrangement whereby an adult guardian is granted control over another human being. Mobeen states that it’s designed to protect those “who lack the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves”.

In Britney’s case, she has lost full autonomy over where she goes, who she sees and how she spends her money. Many of her life decisions must be approved by her father - that is, unless the conservatorship gets thrown, which is exactly what the #FreeBritney movement - and Britney - is fighting for.

The Dementia Theory

Mobeen chats to superfan Hayley and is surprised when she says that doctors have Britney “on medication for dementia”. Mobeen decides to investigate the theory.

He discovers fan websites who claim to have hold of the conservatorship paperwork. After he observes the paperwork and concludes that it looks legit, he later finds a ticked box that reveals “The order relates to dementia placement or treatment as specified”, meaning there are two options at play. The first is that Britney has dementia, and the other is that she doesn’t have dementia, but the conservatorship team states otherwise.

Sam Ingham, The Court Appointed Attorney

Lisa MacCarley, a conservatorship attorney turned #FreeBritney campaigner, told Mobeen that once Britney was put into conservatorship, the court ordered attorney Sam Ingham to represent her, and that her estate has paid for his services for over 12 years.

Lisa claims that Ingham makes $10,000 a week to represent Britney and stated that “When (the court) deprived her of her own attorney – the attorney of her choice – that was the day that justice died for Britney Spears”.

The Mastermind Behind The Conservatorship?

Many members of the #FreeBritney movement suggest Britney’s ex-manager Lou Taylor, not Jamie Spears, was the real mastermind behind the order.

Mobeen reached out to Lou Taylor for an interview, and she refuted the claims by responding with a 15-page legal document. The document states that “one of the false rumours circulating on the internet is that Lou Taylor was part of the decision to create the conservatorship in the first place. This is completely false. Lou Taylor was hired to represent the estate one year after the conservatorship was created”.

Threats From The Spears Family

Blogger Jordan Miller was vocal about Britney’s conservatorship on his fan site Breathe Heavy, and claims that Britney’s father Jamie personally called him and threatened to shut his website down. According to Jordan, Jamie screamed at him and said, “I’ll destroy your ass!”

Billy Brasfield’s Claims

Britney’s former make-up artist claims to be in regular contact with her and told Mobeen that she wants the “most normal things”, like getting into her car and getting a cup of coffee. He also said that there is an “army of attorneys on the conservatorship side working against Britney, that her money is paying for,” and that Britney would like it if her family didn’t have to be “involved” in the order.

On June 23rd, Britney addressed her conservatorship at a hearing in L.A. She lashed out at her father, saying “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%”.

Her rights as a human being have become so limited that she is unable to get married or have another baby. She doesn’t even have control over her own reproductive system.

“I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney revealed. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children”.

On July 1st, a judge denied Britney's request to have her father removed from her conservatorship - for now.

The battle for Britney’s freedom continues.

