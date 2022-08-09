The Amazing Race Glossary

The Amazing Race Australia takes teams of two around the world in a race to win a whopping A$250,000.

With stages divided into several legs, each team must complete terrifying challenges that will push them to their ultimate limit, in order to obtain clues to help them progress to the Pit Stop. The final leg of the race is run by the last three teams, who will compete to be the first team to arrive at the destination and win the cash prize.

Teams

The race will begin with 11 teams. Each team has two individuals who are related in some way, whether it be best mates, partners, brothers or sisters.

Pit Start

This is known as the starting line, where all the teams will gather to begin each leg of the race.

Pit Stop

This is known as the finish line. Once the teams complete all challenges of the leg, they must arrive at the Pit Stop to secure their spot in the race. It is here where the teams will be greeted by a local from the country, and host Beau Ryan will inform them of their position in the race. Those who come first will be rewarded with a prize, or a much-needed advantage in the next leg. Those who come last will either be eliminated or suffer a major setback in the next leg.

Route Markers

They’re the big yellow and red flags that mark the places where the teams must go in order to successfully complete a task. Route Markers may also be used to line a course that the teams must follow.

Clues

Once a clue is found in its sealed envelope, the teams must decode the information they need in order to advance to the next challenge and progress through the race.

Leg Money

The teams are given a certain amount of money in each leg of the race to assist them with taxis, flights and in the challenges required to make it to the Pit Stop. Any money not spent can be saved and used in the next leg – a thrifty team is a wise team!

Challenge Types

Detour

It’s the choice between two tasks that BOTH members of the team must participate in. They are free to choose either task, or swap tasks if they find one option too difficult - but they’ll risk their time to do so. Most episodes contain a detour.

U-Turn

A U-Turn is a massive strategic advantage for the leading team. They have the option to force another team to return and complete both sides of a Detour. No team would want to be at the receiving end of a U-Turn, because they run the risk of arriving last at the Pit Stop and may be eliminated as a result. There are usually only one or two U-Turns per series.

Roadblock

Only one member of each team may complete a Roadblock. Given only a brief clue of what the challenge is, the teams must decide on which member is best suited to complete the task. Most episodes contain a Roadblock.

Fast-Forward

This is a HUGE advantage which allows a team to skip all remaining challenges and head directly for the Pit Stop. But although multiple teams may try for it, it comes on a first-in, best-dressed basis.

Speed Bump

Is a penalty that may be given to a team who arrived last at the previous Pit Stop but weren’t eliminated. They may need to complete an extra challenge before they receive their first clue at the next Pit Start.