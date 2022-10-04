The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The Final 3 Teams

As our final three teams gear up for the 20th and final leg of this season, it's been an intense race, to say the least. They've overcome road blocks, faced countless detours and will probably never look at preserved lemons the same again.

After a record-breaking 20 teams entered the race this year, just Angel and Frankie, Heath and Toni, and Kelly and Georgia are left, all hungry to be the first team to check in at the final pit stop and claim that first-place prize.

Meet the final three teams of The Amazing Race Australia 2022:

Angel & Frankie

From the very beginning of the race, Angel and Frankie dominated, with a whopping six wins across the 20 legs, the pair have shown their huge range of skills, dominating challenges and keeping other teams on their toes.

The Church Friends also proved that even when unexpected obstacles are thrown their way they can still conquer anything, after Angel was bumped from a flight and Frankie had to complete half of a leg by himself.

Having placed in the top three for 14 of the legs so far, Angel and Frankie will be laser-focused on that number one spot.

Heath & Toni

The Memory Makers have been the heart and soul of the race, with Toni's spirit and endurance matched by husband Heath's constant laughter throughout even the toughest challenges.

The duo have run a race characterised by their love for each other, and their massive hearts must be doing something right as they've really found their rhythm, checking in first place five times across the race -- and another five legs they arrived in second place.

Barely slipping to third place in the last nine legs, can Heath and Toni make the ultimate memory and be crowned the winners of this year's race?

Kelly & Georgia

Newlywed Teachers Kelly and Georgia have had a fight on their hands, taking out the top spot in their very first leg the pair worked their way from the middle of the pack.

Due to COVID isolation, the pair had to miss four legs of the race across Colombia and Belize, but came back with a renewed hunger and won two more legs in the recent weeks.

Can their winning streak continue into the very last leg of the race, and will they make it to the pit stop before the other teams?

Tune in to see how our final three teams do when The Amazing Race Australia grand finale airs Sunday, October 9 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand