Mr. Krabs uses Sandy's experimental formula on a Krabby Patty and the results are disastrous! While Bubble Buddy's son is visiting, SpongeBob tries desperately to keep him out of trouble.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 15 - The Krabby Patty That Ate Bikini Bottom / Bubble Buddy Returns

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 14 - Bubble Troubles / The Way Of The Sponge

When SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally destroy Sandy's air supply, they have to help her find more oxygen. Later, SpongeBob wants to earn his belt from karate master, Fuzzy Acorns.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 13 - House Sittin For Sandy / Smoothe Jazz At Rock Bottom

All is quiet while SpongeBob is house-sitting for Sandy until Patrick shows up! SpongeBob and Squidward lose their passes and try desperately to sneak backstage at the sold-out Kelpy G show.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 12 - Bernacle Face / Pet Sitter Pat

The night before the school dance, Mr. Krabs asks SpongeBob to help Pearl get rid of a barnacle on her face. SpongeBob asks Patrick to pet-sit Gary while he's away at his Grandma's birthday party.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 11 - Mermaidman Begins / Plankton's Good Eye

Mermaidman and Barnacleboy let SpongeBob and Patrick in on their secret, heroic origins! Later, using SpongeBob's DNA, Plantkon grows himself a second eye...and becomes nice!

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 10 - Ghoul Fools

SpongeBob and Patrick get caught in the feud between a crew of ghost pirates and the Flying Dutchman.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 9 - Mooncation / Mr Krab Takes A Vacation

Sandy wanted to spend a relaxing holiday alone on the moon, butit seems she got a stowaway aboard her rocket who doesn't share her idea.

image-placeholder23 mins

S11 Ep. 8 - Patrick's Staycation / Walking The Plankton

Patrick takes a break from the hustle and bustle of his daily life with some over-the-top pampering from SpongeBob.

About the Show

A yellow sea sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants lives in the city of Bikini Bottom deep in the Pacific Ocean. He works at the Krusty Krab restaurant and is friends with a starfish named Patrick.