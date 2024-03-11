SpongeBob SquarePants - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy/pickles
Watching reruns of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. // SpongeBob loses his self-confidence when an arrogant customer claims SpongeBob forgot to put pickles on his Krabby Patty.
S1 Ep. 5 - Pizza Delivery/home Sweet Pineapple
Mr. Krabs has SpongeBob and Squidward make the first successful pizza delivery. // SpongeBob is losing his pineapple house to parasites.
S1 Ep. 4 - Naughty Nautical Neighbors/boating School
Squidward plays a joke on SpongeBob and Patrick, but the joke backfires on Squidward. // It's exam time again at Mrs. Puff's Boating School.
S1 Ep. 3 - Jellyfishing/plankton
While Squidward recovers from a bicycle accident, SpongeBob and Patrick takes him jelly fishing. // SpongeBob falls victim to a scheme by the evil Plankton.
S1 Ep. 2 - Bubble Stand/ripped Pants
SpongeBob introduces his unique talent of bubble blowing. // When SpongeBob tries to impress Sandy Cheeks at Mussel Beach, he ends up ripping his pants.