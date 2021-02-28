South Park Returns With A Vaccination Special, mmkay?!

Come on down to South Park for a supersized special event. The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series, South Park is back with an irreverent hour-long episode, South ParQ Vaccination Special. The undeniably fearless special premieres, Thursday 11 March at 8.30pm on 10 Shake.

The ruthlessly funny new episode follows on from the 2020 premiere of South Park The Pandemic Special, where the citizens of South Park came to terms with the continued challenges of the on-going pandemic.

The residents of the small town in the Colorado Rockies are all clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. When a new militant group arrives to town and tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated, the foul mouthed misadventures kick off.

Comedy Central’s South Park launched on August 13, 1997. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

South ParQ Vaccination Special premieres Thursday, 11 March at 8.30pm On 10 Shake and 10 play.