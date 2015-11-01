A New Shark Enters The Tank

The highly successful entrepreneur, whose company is worth an estimated $700 million, will join resident Sharks Janine Allis (Boost Juice), Andrew Banks (Talent2), Steve Baxter (internet pioneer) and Naomi Simson (RedBalloon) when filming of season two starts this week.



Glen spent 10 years building a multi-million dollar integrated pet care empire, which now operates more than 130 veterinary hospitals in Australia, New Zealand and China.



Greencross is also Australasia’s leading specialty pet care retailer, with more than 200 stores operating under the brand names Petbarn and City Farmers in Australia and Animates in New Zealand.



On joining Shark Tank, Glen said: “I’m looking forward to joining my fellow illustrious Sharks in what will no doubt be a fun and challenging experience.



“Shark Tank is a great opportunity to mentor, to inspire and to be inspired by some great Australian entrepreneurs and hopefully support their journey through investment and advice.”



Network Ten Executive Producer, Paul Leadon, said: “Network Ten is delighted to welcome Dr. Glen Richards to the Shark Tank.



“With his experience in retail and health care – both animal and human – Glen’s skill set will be a great addition to the Tank and a perfect complement to the other Sharks. And as we all know, Network Ten just loves a vet.”



The premiere season of Shark Tank on TEN earlier this year saw 3,000 hopeful entrepreneurs apply to pitch their product to the Sharks.



Standout pitches that were invested in included the Rescue Swag, which has gone from an annual income of $30,000 to close to $110,000 since appearing on the show. Hegs Pegs saw revenue growth of 450% in the six months after it was featured on Shark Tank; Scrubba has already successfully launched a second Scrubba product, the Scrubba Wash Pack; and Bottlepops was completely sold out in all BIG W stores in just six days.



Real estate guru and Chief Executive of McGrath Estate Agents, John McGrath, has unfortunately stepped down from his role on Shark Tank due to his increasing business commitments.



John said: “Due to the rapid growth of my own business and our expansion plans over the next few months, I’m disappointed that I’ve had to step aside from Shark Tank for this series.



“Season one was an incredible experience for me personally and I believe this show will continue to be an amazing catalyst to encourage and develop many young entrepreneurs throughout Australia and New Zealand to pursue their business dreams.



“I hope that I may be able to play a role in future series as the show progresses and continues its successful momentum,” he said.



Shark Tank sees the Sharks, who are collectively worth more than $1 billion, use their years of experience and success to take the inventions presented to them and turn them into real products and businesses – creating a new generation of millionaire entrepreneurs along the way.



The Sharks debate, argue over and judge the products and concepts brought to them – and, if they like what they see, compete to invest their own money.

Shark Tank season 2 will premiere on TEN in 2016.