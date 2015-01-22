James Walker

He had fallen into a diabetic coma nine days earlier and was tragically unable to recover.

James had written for Neighbours since 2012. He had also written scripts for shows such as Wonderland, Home and Away, McLeod's Daughters, Wild Boys and Sam Fox.

"James was a superb writer, whose scripts were always full of energy, original touches and first rate dialogue," says his friend, and fellow Neighbours writer Stephen Vagg. "He was also an excellent script editor, who was a pleasure to work with. He loved working with the characters and world of Ramsay Street and will be much missed here."

He is survived by his partner and two sons.