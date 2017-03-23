Where Are They Now: Andre Ursini

Andre Ursini's goal of opening his own restaurant wasn't realised overnight. After his appearance on the very first season of MasterChef Australia, "it took about a year" to get Andre's Cucina and Polenta Bar off the ground.

Now, six and a half years later, Andre's restaurant is booming. He attributes this to his dedication to "generosity, quality and experience".

For Andre and his team, food is "more about a philosophy" than business. "If you come [into the restaurant] hungry, we will keep feeding you until you roll out," he laughs.

MasterChef not only beamed a spotlight upon Andre but it also taught him valuable skills, such as the value of quality produce and most importantly, the connection between success and passion.

"I've given it a red hot crack and it worked."

Andre's fast-growing culinary empire will soon expand to the Adelaide Hills and next year, a new restaurant.

