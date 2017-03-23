MasterChef

Where Are They Now: Andre Ursini

Andre talks about the food philosophy behind his restaurant, Andre's Cucina and Polenta Bar

Andre Ursini's goal of opening his own restaurant wasn't realised overnight. After his appearance on the very first season of MasterChef Australia, "it took about a year" to get Andre's Cucina and Polenta Bar off the ground.

Now, six and a half years later, Andre's restaurant is booming. He attributes this to his dedication to "generosity, quality and experience".

For Andre and his team, food is "more about a philosophy" than business. "If you come [into the restaurant] hungry, we will keep feeding you until you roll out," he laughs.

MasterChef not only beamed a spotlight upon Andre but it also taught him valuable skills, such as the value of quality produce and most importantly, the connection between success and passion.

"I've given it a red hot crack and it worked."

Andre's fast-growing culinary empire will soon expand to the Adelaide Hills and next year, a new restaurant.

Discover Andre's Cucina and Polenta Bar online:

instagram.com/andrescucina/

facebook.com/andrescucina/

andrescucina.com.au/

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.