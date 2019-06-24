Meet Guest Chef Jock Zonfrillo

Chef Profile: Jock Zonfrillo

Best Known For:

Being an innovative chef and philanthropist that champions native Australian ingredients. Jock supports Indigenous communities by creating a sustainable food industry through not-for-profit, Orana Foundation.

Restaurant:

Head Chef at Orana

Q&A with Jock

Why did you decide to be a part of MasterChef Australia this year and what does it mean to you?

I'm always very grateful to be asked to go on MasterChef and this year was no different. I hold a lot of respect for the inspiration that the show gives to young amateur cooks and the like.

What’s the best cooking advice you’ve received that you want the MasterChef contestants to know?

If it's not delicious don't serve it!

Can you give us a taste of something you saw in the MasterChef kitchen this year that excited you?

Always impressed by Matt Preston's outfits!

What is your all-time favourite comfort food dish?

Tonnarelli cacio e pepe

What’s your go-to ice cream flavour?

Old-fashioned Italian vanilla ice cream

Pineapple on pizza – agree or disagree?

Disagree - venomously.

What jumps out at you when you’re looking at menu at a restaurant?

I much prefer to talk to wait staff about the menu and what they recommend.

What was your favourite dish to eat as a kid and is there a dish that you make now that reminds you of this time?

Panacotta with poached strawberries.

What ingredient or flavour do you love to cook and eat?

I love cooking greens on the fire.

What’s your favourite dish to make at home on a lazy Sunday?

Fresh made pasta with literally anything!

What dish or technique did you struggle with in the past and you’ve now mastered?

Crocodile.

If you could go back in time and give yourself some advice as a young chef, what would it be?

What you're doing right now in your career isn't what you're going to be doing later on.

Is there a naughty technique for a dish that you use that other chefs might find controversial?

Sometimes we use lemonade instead of simple syrup.