MasterChef Australia Fans & Faves: The Most Popular Recipes Of The Season

Just three chefs remain in the race to hold the MasterChef trophy above their heads, having conquered so many huge challenges across the season, having beaten 21 other chefs to get to this point.

But each chef contributed so many amazing, memorable dishes, and we thought we’d take a look back at the 10 recipes that were the most popular of the season so far.

It was an elimination battle that broke the nation's hearts as we watched Tommy and Alvin battle it out in a head-to-head challenge. Knowing he had to give it his all, Alvin went back to the dish that made him a household name all the way back in Season 2. Debuting his ‘Drunken Chicken 2.0’ the judges really couldn’t fault the dish, it was utterly flawless once again.

Alvin’s remake not only saved him in that elimination but also created a secondary frenzy for his original Drunken Chicken recipe, which has also been one of the season’s most popular recipes.

The OG MasterChef, Julie Goodwin, had some ripper recipes, but it was her simple yet flavourful and perfectly executed Cauliflower soup that had folks rushing to get the recipe. Perfect for winter (and pretty much any time of the year if you’re craving something delicious), Julie’s soup warmed the judges’ hearts and knocked their socks off too.

Coming into the kitchen with a clear point of view, Harry stunned the judges with her Burnt Cabbage dish. Simple ingredients elevated to their highest potential, it was all about execution, and Harry knocked it out of the park with this one, making her one to watch early on.

He’s a judge for a reason, and when Jock showed the chefs his recipe for Butter Chicken with Naan Bread during a MasterClass, it was all too obvious. The perfectly rich curry is paired with a Naan brushed with butter and popping with spices.

Gareth Whitton’s Pressure Test was deceptively simple. A pecan and butterscotch tart filled with a pecan batter, milk caramel and brought together with a maple glaze. While it may have been a stressful cook for the chefs in the challenge, it was also obvious why the tart is a crowd favourite of Gareth’s Tarts Anon.

Another Julie Goodwin sensation, Julie was up against the clock when she tried to serve the judges her classic Orange upside-down cake. Pairing it with an orange and ginger ice cream, the cake was a headache for Julie to get onto the plate, but it looked so utterly gorgeous that we haven’t stopped thinking about it since.

It doesn’t get any simpler than this: chicken hurled through a mix of flour and so many spices that, when fried, blisters and explodes with that perfect southern flavour. Is anybody else drooling, or is that just us?

When given the opportunity to marinate, slow cook, ferment or proof their dishes overnight, Julie served up a giant feast, with her massive and perfectly cooked lamb shoulder as the star of the show. Practically falling off the bone, and only bolstered by the other elements on her board, it was a mouthwateringly good use of time.

She’s the OG for a reason, and all season you’ve loved Julie’s dishes so it’s no wonder that the final dish is also a Julie Goodwin classic. Her spin on the Spanish classic of Paella was a risk when it came to serving it up to the judges, but the giant pan full of prawns and chorizo, topped with an umami bomb of anchovy breadcrumbs, is the perfect celebration of a season.

If you want more recipes from MasterChef Australia Fans & Faves, plus all other seasons, don’t forget to check out 10 play’s massive library for all your culinary needs.

