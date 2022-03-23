MasterChef

'I Feel Incredibly Intimidated': Watch The Official Sneak Peek Of MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites

Fans, Favourites And Fabulous Cooking. First Look At MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. Premieres Monday, 18 April At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

It’s time to clear your Easter Monday plans because we have a delicious treat in store for you.

In what is sure to be an unmissable television event, MasterChef Australia returns on Monday, 18 April at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

In a MasterChef Australia first, 12 driven and passionate home cooks will experience the magic of the MasterChef kitchen for the very first time, while 12 of MasterChef Australia’s most loved contestants will feel a sense of nostalgia as they walk through the hallowed doors for a second time.

How will MasterChef royalty, Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah and Billie McKay, fair against some of Australia’s best home cooks?

Watch the fun first look at MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites.

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.