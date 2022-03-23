'I Feel Incredibly Intimidated': Watch The Official Sneak Peek Of MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites

It’s time to clear your Easter Monday plans because we have a delicious treat in store for you.

In what is sure to be an unmissable television event, MasterChef Australia returns on Monday, 18 April at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

In a MasterChef Australia first, 12 driven and passionate home cooks will experience the magic of the MasterChef kitchen for the very first time, while 12 of MasterChef Australia’s most loved contestants will feel a sense of nostalgia as they walk through the hallowed doors for a second time.

How will MasterChef royalty, Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah and Billie McKay, fair against some of Australia’s best home cooks?

Watch the fun first look at MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites.