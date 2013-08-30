MasterChef

Emma wins MasterChef Australia 2013

Emma beats Lynton to be crowned the fifth MasterChef champion…

Emma Dean has won MasterChef Australia 2013.

The 32-year-old former town planner from Victoria went up against Lynton and Samira in the finale but was awarded the title with a total score of 85 points, just ahead of runner-up Lynton on 81.

As the winner of MasterChef Emma takes home a $100,000 cash prize, an Alfa Romeo Giulietta, a New Holland publishing book deal and the opportunity to work in the kitchens of some of Australia’s best chefs.

She said of her win: "I just can’t believe it. It really hasn’t sunk in yet. The whole experience feels like a dream - what a rollercoaster! I’m really privileged to have been able to share this with Lynton, who’s become a wonderful friend. I can’t wait to head out into the food world and make this restaurant a reality." She has already bought a second-hand commercial kitchen and is looking for a space to open up a restaurant with boyfriend Dan.

Runner-up Lynton said he was truly happy for Emma, who he has forged a close friendship with. He has already started working on his food dream and commenced work experience in some great kitchens.

He said: "I’m proud of how much I grew throughout the competition. Emma’s a deserving winner, she’s a great cook and I know she’ll succeed at whatever she does next. I’m looking forward to getting some hands on experience in kitchens across Melbourne.  I just want to learn as much as I can from the amazing chefs we’ve been exposed to on MasterChef."

Lynton and Samira both receive American Express cash grants of $20,000 and $10,000, to help them realise their potential and follow their food dreams.

