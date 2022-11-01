The island state of Tasmania is known around the world for it's outstanding produce and spectacular scenery yet there are so many stories that have gone untold.

Left Off the Map will celebrate the very best of Tasmania and shed some light on many of the untold stories, the quirky characters and exciting ideas that have never been heard across the shores of the island. Hosted by passionate Tasmanian Foodie Ben Milbourne along with truffle farmer Henry Terry and local restaurateur Bianca Welsh, the show will scour the corners of the apple isle to uncover the hidden gems to ensure that the very best stories are no longer "Left Off the Map".