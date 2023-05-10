Football

Latest UpdatesExtrasIsuzu UTE A-League MenLiberty A-League Women
More
Back

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Subway Joeys' AFC U17 Asian Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch all the action from the Subway Joeys as they prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 with the tournament set to begin on June 15.

Brad Maloney's side enter this fixture high on confidence after finishing top of their qualifying group in Shepparton last year.

They have been drawn in Group C for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup alongside Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, and China PR.

Nestory Irankunda is one of the high profile names set to link up with the Subway Joeys for the AFC U17 Asian Cup (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)

Learn More about the AFC U17 Asian Cup

This will be the first AFC U17 Asian Cup in five years due to COVID pandemic. It will feature  the 10 group winners and five best runners-up from the Qualifiers, along with hosts Thailand.

This year's tournament will be the first since 2006 to be played in the U-17 age category with AFC having made the decision to switch from U-16 to U-17 starting from 2023.

What is at stake?

Being crowned as the Champions of Asia would certainly have a ring to it, however, there are also four spots on offer for the top four teams to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ to hosted by Peru from 10 November – 2 December 2023.

The Subway Joeys' first match will see them meet Saudi Arabia on Friday, 16 June. Watch all the action live and free on 10 Play!

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Watch the AFC Asian Cup Draw 2023 live and free on 10 Play

The draw for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free on 10 Play on Thursday night.
Watch Australian Football live and free on 10 Play

Watch Australian Football live and free on 10 Play

Watch all the action from the upcoming Socceroos and Matildas matches live and free on 10 Play
Expert Opinions: 10 Football Team and the NSD

Expert Opinions: 10 Football Team and the NSD

Find out what 10 Football's Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen have to say about the proposed National Second Division which is set to begin in 2024.
Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

10 Football's Daniel McBreen weighs up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division and questions what will come of the new competition.
Opinion: Simon Hill and the NSD

Opinion: Simon Hill and the NSD

10 Football's Simon Hill weighs up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division and questions what will come of the new competition.