Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin Joins Julia Morris As Co-Host Of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

After months of speculation and a coup so spectacular that we’re still high fiving ourselves, Network 10 is thrilled to announce that beloved wildlife warrior Robert Irwin is packing his bags for South Africa and will join the undisputed Jungle Queen, Julia Morris, as co-host for the award-winning show’s milestone 10th season.

In a match made in khaki heaven, the passionate conservationist, zookeeper, photographer, and presenter will swap Australia Zoo for the unpredictable wilds of Africa to run our latest crop of celebrities through their paces.

Sure, he can tame crocodiles, but how will Robert go taming a camp full of hangry celebrities?

Robert Irwin said: "It’s a huge honour to be the new co-host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. I can’t wait to plunge back into the incredible African jungle and introduce our celebrities to the magnificent wildlife that call the jungle home.

“Most of all, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the incredibly kind and talented Julia Morris. Crikey! This is going to be a wild ride!"

Julia Morris said: “I am absolutely overjoyed by the appointment of my spectacular new co-host, Robert Irwin. Audiences will be peaking at how much fun we have in store. You might think Robert and I are an unlikely duo, but it turns out we’re a magical combination! Season 10, here we come!”

We are pulling out all the stops for our special 10th season, with plenty of fun and laughter, the most hideous and hilarious trials seen in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! history and loads of surprises.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Returning To 10 And 10 Play In 2024.