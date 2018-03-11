I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Who Will Be Crowned King or Queen of the Jungle?

It's down to the final three, who will take the jungle crown?

From the moment she stepped into the jungle, Fiona took on trials that left many other celebs frozen in fear, leaping out of a plane on her first day, and proceeding to throw herself out of a hot air balloon a few weeks later. We couldn’t get enough of the jungle’s resident funny woman, with her friendship with Peter Rowsthorn and their alter egos, Ron and Brenda, becoming a series highlight.

While Fiona never failed to have us smiling from ear to ear, the comedy queen also managed to bring us to tears when she opened up about her battle with alcoholism and her near-death experiences. Fiona’s comedy gold and raw vulnerability captured Australia’s hearts and earned her a spot in the final four. Will Fi be crowned Queen of the Jungle?

During his time in the jungle, Shannon has proven that he really is the all-round top Aussie bloke we fell in love with 15 years ago. There was no sign of fear when taking on the tough trials, and he barely batted an eyelid when faced with stomach churning Tucker Chewsdays.

It was made abundantly clear that Shannon Noll was ready and raring to take on any trial thrown his way; we’d even go so far to say that he welcomed them. Not only was he a major contributor in trials, but his music and laid-back personality also kept his fellow campmates at ease. Is it time for Australia to finally crown Nollsy number one?

Danny, the ‘Green Machine’ proved he was a force to be reckoned with in the jungle, most notably during the physically challenging Newton’s Cradle trial. But some of our favourite Danny moments were when we caught a glimpse of a softer and more playful side to the world champion boxer. We were left in stitches when Danny played a supporting role in the Ron and Brenda show, with his alter ego, Dynamite Dan, causing some pretty hilarious rifts between the jungle couple.

Australia also caught a glimpse of his nurturing personality when he taught Paul how to swim. Danny’s time in the jungle revealed that underneath his tough exterior he’s really just a big softy at heart. Can Danny win another number one title and be crowned King of the Jungle?

