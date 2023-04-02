TV Royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley Is Heading Into The Jungle

With the premiere of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here just a few hours away, Dr Chris and Lady Julia have revealed a fifth celebrity who'll be heading into the jungle this year, none other than Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Having entertained Aussie audiences for more than 50 years, Kerri-Anne became a household name after she cohosted Good Morning Australia for over a decade.

Then, hosting her own daytime show, Midday with Kerri-Anne, for a decade where she earned three Gold Logie nominations, and was a panellist on Studio 10 for several years.

"Having done live television for over 35 years it was very unpredictable at times so you get used to a change in the road," Kerri-Anne told 10 Play. "I've done over 25,000 interviews so I'm used to talking and dealing with many different types of people and personalities."

Describing the jungle as "an interesting and challenging experience way out of my comfort zone", Kerri-Anne said that pushing herself is what appealed to her about joining the cast this season.

"Challenges in life are important and I have put myself through many in my life and career," she explained. "Pushing yourself is good for the body and brain."

But this will be a very different change of pace for Kerri-Anne who joked, "If I want to sleep under the stars... I want there to be five of them."

While she'll miss music and reading, Kerri-Anne also said there's one person who she'll really struggle being away from for a long period of time: her dog, Digger.

As for what it'll be like to be living in the camp with a handful of other celebs, with cameras on 24/7, Kerri-Anne said, "I think after so many years of live TV where there is nowhere to hide and you can't really fake it... most people who have seen me understand that what you see is what you get.

"But being filmed 24/7 must always bring out other aspects to a person."

Kerri-Anne joins Woody Whitelaw, Domenica Calarco, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, and Debra Lawrance as the first celebrities revealed this year.

Want to know who'll be joining them in the jungle? Find out when this season kicks off!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, 2 April at 7.30 on 10 And 10 Play