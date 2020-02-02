Miguel Maestre Crowned I’m A Celebrity’s King Of The Jungle

The votes are in and Miguel Maestre has done it! The colourful celebrity chef and The Living Room co-host has won I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s brilliant sixth season, with Dale 'Daisy' Thomas claiming the runner-up spot.

Over four weeks Miguel proved himself to be one of this year’s most endearing personalities, whether he was smuggling in culinary contraband or throwing himself into electrifying challenges with gusto.

Playing for the charity R U OK?, it’s only fitting that Miguel devoted so much of himself to his campmates’ wellbeing. From making the absolute most of the veritable Mystery Box at his disposal to feed rumbling tummies, to being a shoulder to cry on, Miguel was the camp's rock. And when he shared what being away from his family meant to him, he personally showed the importance and power of opening up and allowing yourself to be vulnerable.

No surprise, then, that when Miguel was finally reunited in camp with his precious loved ones, wife Sascha and Claudia and Morgan, there wasn't a dry eye in Australia.

Congratulations to I'm A Celebrity's new King of the Jungle; a big personality and an even bigger heart.