I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024: How To Vote For Your Favourite Celebs

You'll be spewing if your favourite celeb misses out on an eating trial!

Our celebs have made their way into the jungle, they've started to find the most comfortable corner of their bunks and they're already getting used to the very, very tiny portions in camp.

We've already seen the power of the nation when it comes to voting for the celebs, but if you're scratching your head and wondering how you can punish see your favourite celeb in a trial, have no fear we've got all the info you need!

And while we are utterly obsessed with our little jungle family, seeing them get all settled in, we all know there can be only one crowned King or Queen, so once eliminations begin... you'll find everything you need to know down below.

Here's everything you need to know about voting for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2024:

First of all, make sure you're signed in with your 10 Play account to access both voting pages. If you need any help or encounter any trouble signing up or signing in to 10 Play and need a hand, you can contact the helpdesk for support here.

Voting for Trials:

If you want to see a certain celeb face a particular challenge -- because you know they'll do an amazing job and bring home all the stars for camp and definitely NOT because it's funny to see them eat something gross -- just head to 10play.com.au/trial.

Voting to Save:

When it comes to eliminations, make sure your favourites aren't getting the boot. Vote to save them from elimination by heading to 10play.com.au/vote.

You can vote up to 10 times per person per day during each voting period, so be sure to share your love with all your favourite celebrities.

If you need any more information about voting, make sure to head to the helpdesk page which will also explain how to set up an account for anyone not already signed up to 10 Play who wants to vote!

Each celebrity is not only competing for the crowning glory of being the next King or Queen of the Jungle but also to win a cash prize for their chosen charity.

If you're looking for more info about the charities each of our celebs are supporting through their time in the jungle, check out the Charities page where you can read about each of the chosen charities, and the ways you can support or donate!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

