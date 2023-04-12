I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023: How To Vote For Your Favourite Celebs

Our celebs have settled into their new jungle home pretty quickly and have already become quite a little family. They've faced a few trials (some more gag-worthy than others) and have pushed themselves out of their comfort zones time and time again.

But their time in the jungle isn't over just yet, and the power to push your favourite celebs into a particularly grizzly trial is entirely in YOUR hands.

Plus, with our first elimination looming on the nearby horizon, you'll definitely need to start thinking about voting to save your faves so you can see even more of their adventures in camp.

Here's everything you need to know about voting for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023:

First of all, make sure you're signed in with your 10 Play account to access both voting pages. If you need any help or encounter any trouble signing up or signing in to 10 Play and need a hand, you can contact the helpdesk for support here.

Voting for Trials:

If you want to see a certain celeb face a particular challenge -- because you know they'll do an amazing job and bring home all the stars for camp and definitely NOT because it's funny to see them eat something gross -- just head to 10play.com.au/trial.

Voting to Save:

When it comes to eliminations, make sure your favourites aren't getting the boot early. Vote to save them from elimination by heading to 10play.com.au/vote.

You can vote up to 10 times per person per day during each voting period, so make sure to show a little love to all your favourite celebrities.

If you need any more information about voting, make sure to head to the helpdesk page which will also explain how to set up an account for anyone not already signed up to 10 Play who wants to vote!

Each celebrity is not only competing for the crowning glory of being the next King or Queen of the Jungle but also to win a cash prize for their chosen charity.

If you're looking for more info about the charities each of our celebs are supporting through their time in the jungle, check out the Charities page where you can read about each of the chosen charities, and the ways you can support or donate!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.