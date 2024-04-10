I'm A Celebrity 2024: Denise Drysdale Is The First Celeb To Leave The Jungle

Denise said goodbye to her campmates, the staple rice and beans, and the rustic long drop, and hello to the luxuries of a warm shower, plush bed and electricity.

Speaking to Robert and Julia after she said her fond farewells to her campmates, Denise wasn't too sure being the first out of the jungle was "bittersweet".

"Can I say not so bitter? It's sweet," she said, laughing. "I'm sorry, I have to be completely honest... it's sh*t in there! It's unbelievable. The dunnies, the dirt! Now, I'm a clean person, there's dirt upon dirt upon dirt upon dirt!"

But after watching some highlights of her time in the jungle it was clear that not everything was so terrible in camp for Ding Dong.

"When you see it back like that, it's great, isn't it? It's amazing because you don’t realise what’s happening as we see it," Denise told Robert and Julia.

"I just am so glad that I’ve done it. I’ve done it and I’m proud of myself… I must say thank you to the Celebrity people for giving me the opportunity to prove to myself that I can go in there and do it."

Throughout her jungle journey, Denise undoubtedly made her mark on the campmates. From her entertaining game of ‘Ding or Dong’ that taught campmates about her long and illustrious career, to hosting a celebrity fashion show, and bravely taking on the inaugural eating trial, Vom Appetite.

One unlikely friendship that warmed viewers' hearts was with Denise's new best pal, love rat Callum Hole. Sharing moments in the jungle from hair brushing to laundry history lessons, they were both surprised by their newfound friendship.

A massive win for Denise was the opportunity to raise awareness of her chosen charity, Gotcha4Life, whose mission is to inspire and enable people to build mental fitness with the hope of a world where no one worries alone.

You can find out more about Gotcha4Life, as well as all the charities the celebs are supporting this year, here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues Sunday- Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play!