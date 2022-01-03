I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

I’m A Celebrity 2022: International Reality Star Joey Essex Heads Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: International Reality Star Joey Essex Heads Into The Jungle

Joey is about to show his campmates that the only way really is Essex.

After our initial ten celebrities have made themselves comfortable in the jungle, Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris are already lining up some surprises for them. The first is the addition of international reality TV sensation Joey Essex.

First making a name for himself appearing on the reality series The Only Way Is Essex, Joey has become a household name in the UK and across the globe. And he’s got a secret up his sleeve: This isn’t his first rodeo (or… time in the so-called Aussie jungle).

Back in 2013, Joey appeared on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, making it all the way to fourth place.

No stranger to reality competitions, Joey has also appeared on Splash!, a series where celebs attempted to learn the art of diving, The Jump, where celebs attempted to master Winter Olympic sports, Celebs Go Dating, where celebs attempt to master the art of relationships.

He’s also had stints on Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion. So when we say he’s no stranger to reality TV we mean he’s really familiar with it.

During his time on TOWIE, Joey popularised the term ‘reem’ which a cursory Google tells us means ‘brilliant, good, cool, fashionable’ and inspired both his hit 2011 single “Reem” and his 2014 autobiography Being Reem.

Can this reality superstar best his first stint in the so-called jungle and make it all the way to the throne? Only time will tell!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.