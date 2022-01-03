I’m A Celebrity 2022: International Reality Star Joey Essex Heads Into The Jungle

After our initial ten celebrities have made themselves comfortable in the jungle, Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris are already lining up some surprises for them. The first is the addition of international reality TV sensation Joey Essex.

First making a name for himself appearing on the reality series The Only Way Is Essex, Joey has become a household name in the UK and across the globe. And he’s got a secret up his sleeve: This isn’t his first rodeo (or… time in the so-called Aussie jungle).

Back in 2013, Joey appeared on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, making it all the way to fourth place.

No stranger to reality competitions, Joey has also appeared on Splash!, a series where celebs attempted to learn the art of diving, The Jump, where celebs attempted to master Winter Olympic sports, Celebs Go Dating, where celebs attempt to master the art of relationships.

He’s also had stints on Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion. So when we say he’s no stranger to reality TV we mean he’s really familiar with it.

During his time on TOWIE, Joey popularised the term ‘reem’ which a cursory Google tells us means ‘brilliant, good, cool, fashionable’ and inspired both his hit 2011 single “Reem” and his 2014 autobiography Being Reem.

Can this reality superstar best his first stint in the so-called jungle and make it all the way to the throne? Only time will tell!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play