Here’s How Australia Will Decide The Next King Or Queen Of The Jungle

In years past, fans have been able to vote to save their favourite celebs throughout the season, but this year it’s all down to their jungle smarts as the celebs face brutal eliminations that will see them ejected from the jungle. And we mean literally ejected.

Seriously, someone is going to be catapulted into a swamp.

The two-round system has been created so it is as fair as possible, meaning no celeb is safe and any of your faves could be facing a very swampy fate.

To make things as fair as possible, all of the celebs will head into the first round where they’ll have to do a simple task where all they’ll need to do is accurately calculate a measurement as close as possible. Be it distance, weight, length, amount, all they have to do is get as close to the goal measurement as possible.

The three celebs who are furthest from the correct answer will go into round two.

With the other celebs safe and returned to camp, the remaining three will face a hellhole challenge where they’ll have to put their hands inside a box and, without seeing what is inside, will need to count the critters. And we're guessing they're not going to be counting puppies and kittens!

The two celebs closest to the correct number will secure their safety in the jungle, and the celeb whose answer is furthest away will face a Massive Ejection.

As the celebs are whittled down, the final seven remaining celebs will head to a live finale where the Aussie public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourites.

During the live finale, one by one celebrities will be eliminated based on the public votes alone, until Australia has crowned their next King or Queen of the Jungle!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play