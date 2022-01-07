7 Times Dylan Lewis Restored Our Faith In Humanity

Here are seven of Dylan Lewis’s most iconic moments so far.
1. Being A Style Icon
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
While most celebs enter the jungle in their finest attire, Dylan chose the comfortable route which still proved to be stylish.
2. Nailing The Tongue Challenge
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
With four celebs given a skydiving photo challenge, Dylan completed this challenge with ease (it is hard to tell him and Dr Chris apart).
3. Making Skydiving Both Hilarious and Disturbing
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
There are some things you can’t unsee.
4. Oscar-Worthy ‘Hand Washing Acting’ While Receiving Contraband Coffee
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
When Beau brought contraband coffee into camp, Dylan relied on his best acting skills to hide it from the cameras.
5. Calling On Cal and Poh For A Rescue Mission To Save His Hat
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
A hat-flipping trick gone wrong. After tirelessly practicing a hat flip trick, one wrong move sent Dylan’s hat over the balcony and into bush. With the help of Cal, Poh and a hook from Derek the hat was restored to its rightful owner.
6. Giving 0… Kit Kats
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Dylan had no problem flaunting his contraband Kit Kat for the world to see.
7. Being The Heart Of Camp
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
After Nathan's collapse, Dylan was one of the most worried campmates.
We can’t wait to see what Dylan and his fellow celebs get up to next!
