7 Times Dylan Lewis Restored Our Faith In Humanity

Here are seven of Dylan Lewis’s most iconic moments so far.

1. Being A Style Icon

While most celebs enter the jungle in their finest attire, Dylan chose the comfortable route which still proved to be stylish.

2. Nailing The Tongue Challenge

With four celebs given a skydiving photo challenge, Dylan completed this challenge with ease (it is hard to tell him and Dr Chris apart).

3. Making Skydiving Both Hilarious and Disturbing

There are some things you can’t unsee.

4. Oscar-Worthy ‘Hand Washing Acting’ While Receiving Contraband Coffee

When Beau brought contraband coffee into camp, Dylan relied on his best acting skills to hide it from the cameras.

5. Calling On Cal and Poh For A Rescue Mission To Save His Hat

A hat-flipping trick gone wrong. After tirelessly practicing a hat flip trick, one wrong move sent Dylan’s hat over the balcony and into bush. With the help of Cal, Poh and a hook from Derek the hat was restored to its rightful owner.

6. Giving 0… Kit Kats

Dylan had no problem flaunting his contraband Kit Kat for the world to see.

7. Being The Heart Of Camp

After Nathan's collapse, Dylan was one of the most worried campmates.

We can’t wait to see what Dylan and his fellow celebs get up to next!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play