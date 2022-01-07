I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebrities
More
Back

7 Times Dylan Lewis Restored Our Faith In Humanity

7 Times Dylan Lewis Restored Our Faith In Humanity

TV and Radio Royalty’s Dylan Lewis has made a name for himself as one of the most entertaining celebs to enter the jungle.

Here are seven of Dylan Lewis’s most iconic moments so far.

1. Being A Style Icon

While most celebs enter the jungle in their finest attire, Dylan chose the comfortable route which still proved to be stylish.

2. Nailing The Tongue Challenge

With four celebs given a skydiving photo challenge, Dylan completed this challenge with ease (it is hard to tell him and Dr Chris apart).

3. Making Skydiving Both Hilarious and Disturbing

There are some things you can’t unsee.

4. Oscar-Worthy ‘Hand Washing Acting’ While Receiving Contraband Coffee

When Beau brought contraband coffee into camp, Dylan relied on his best acting skills to hide it from the cameras.

5. Calling On Cal and Poh For A Rescue Mission To Save His Hat

A hat-flipping trick gone wrong. After tirelessly practicing a hat flip trick, one wrong move sent Dylan’s hat over the balcony and into bush. With the help of Cal, Poh and a hook from Derek the hat was restored to its rightful owner.

6. Giving 0… Kit Kats

Dylan had no problem flaunting his contraband Kit Kat for the world to see.

7. Being The Heart Of Camp

After Nathan's collapse, Dylan was one of the most worried campmates.

We can’t wait to see what Dylan and his fellow celebs get up to next!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and on demand on 10 play

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program
NEXT STORY

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Advertisement

Related Articles

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

‘Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’: Dylan Lewis Reflects On His Journey To Become King Of The Jungle

On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Why It Took Poh Ling Yeow Eight Years To Head Into The Jungle

On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

I’m A Celebrity 2022: How To Vote For The Top Six Celebs

The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.