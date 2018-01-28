30 Thoughts Everyone Had Watching The I'm A Celebrity Premiere

1. Chris and Julia, you’re a cool drink of water on a hot South African day

2. Here the celebs come! Did we guess right??

3. Nollsie!

4. Jungle critters are going to have a field day with Tiffany’s fabulous hair

5. ‘There’s a ghost standing behind you’ is no way to introduce yourself

6. Wasn’t boarding the kayak supposed to be the easy bit?

Kayaking, South African Eastern Cape

7. Simone’s heels ain’t made for walkin’

8. Jackie, never ask “What else are you gonna throw at me?”. You don’t want to know the answer

9. Which Premiership flashed before Josh’s eyes when he jumped?

10. No one with a fear of heights should ever be forced to hear the words, “And then we disconnect the safety...”

Big Swing, South Africa

11. What will be the catalyst to Kerry Armstrong’s “eruptions”?

12. “Can I borrow some money?” Game, set, match, Kerry.

13. It’s easy to be brave playing the ‘Which entrance would you rather?’ game at home

14. Fiona’s green eyes are beautiful, even when they’ve both got something in them

15. Saying “I want to go home” at 10,000 feet in an exercise in futility

Skydiving over South Africa

16. “Where’s the pop star?” Simone’s foot, meet Simone’s mouth

17. Julia seriously needs to work on her dismount

18. The glove distribution seems a mite unfair

19. They may look harmless, but when did those hedgehogs last eat?

20. You wouldn’t like a giant African bullfrog when he’s angry

21. Dr Chris has a PHD in mind-messing

22. Counting snake bites can’t be nearly as much fun as counting money

23. “20 litres of chicken livers is not ideal.” We love you, Julia

24. What is a tomato phobia called?

25. Give the sound department a star for the Benny Hill-esque soundtrack in the latter stages of the Jungle Prep Centre Trial

26. Never underestimate the cleansing power of expletive therapy

27. Is it a mic? Is it a heart monitor? No, it’s... a frisbee?!

28. Did they just turn the wind machine up on Josh?

29. Jackie really should be conserving energy, not flushing it away

30. Anthony Mundine: ready for the jungle, just not 2018