2019 Formula One Race Calendar

The 2019 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix returns to television screens from Friday, 15 March to Sunday, 17 March, live and free on Network 10 and streamed live on 10 play.
Throughout the weekend, Network 10’s expert team are set to supply first-class commentary on all of the action on and off the track.
Australia’s most experienced Formula One driver, Mark Webber, joins the team again this year to offer his expert opinion and commentate all F1 sessions as well as qualifying and the big race.
Mark joins TEN Sport’s Matt White and Adam Gilchrist, former F1 World Champion Alan Jones, on set with Mark Howard, James Allen and Tom Clarkson to bring fans all the news from inside the F1 Paddock.
|Event
|Date & TV Schedule
|Location
|Watch
|2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
|15 March, 1130-1900 on Bold and 10 play 16 March, 1100-1930 on 10 and 10 play 17 March, 1100-1830 on 10 and 10 play
|Melbourne
|LIVE
|2019 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
|01 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Sakhir
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix
|15 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Shanghai
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|29 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Baku
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix
|13 May, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Barcelona
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
|27 May, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Monte Carlo
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
|10 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Montreal
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 French Grand Prix
|24 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Le Castellet
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
|01 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Spielberg
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix
|15 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Silverstone
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 German Grand Prix
|29 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Hockenheim
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
|05 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Budapest
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
|02 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
|09 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Monza
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
|23 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Marina Bay
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix
|30 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Sochi
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
|14 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Suzuka
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix
|28 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Mexico City
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
|04 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Austin
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix
|18 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Sao Paulo
|Highlights
|2019 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|2 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play
|Yas Marina
|Highlights