2019 Formula One Race Calendar

The 2019 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix returns to television screens from Friday, 15 March to Sunday, 17 March, live and free on Network 10 and streamed live on 10 play.

Throughout the weekend, Network 10’s expert team are set to supply first-class commentary on all of the action on and off the track.

Australia’s most experienced Formula One driver, Mark Webber, joins the team again this year to offer his expert opinion and commentate all F1 sessions as well as qualifying and the big race.

Mark joins TEN Sport’s Matt White and Adam Gilchrist, former F1 World Champion Alan Jones, on set with Mark Howard, James Allen and Tom Clarkson to bring fans all the news from inside the F1 Paddock.

 Event  Date & TV Schedule  Location Watch
 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix  15 March, 1130-1900 on Bold and 10 play 16 March, 1100-1930 on 10 and 10 play 17 March, 1100-1830 on 10 and 10 play  Melbourne  LIVE
 2019 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 01 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Sakhir  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix  15 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Shanghai  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix  29 Apr, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Baku  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix  13 May, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Barcelona  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix  27 May, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Monte Carlo  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix  10 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Montreal  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 French Grand Prix  24 Jun, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Le Castellet  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix  01 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Spielberg  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix  15 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Silverstone  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 German Grand Prix  29 Jul, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Hockenheim  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix  05 Aug, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Budapest  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix  02 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Spa-Francorchamps  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix  09 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play Monza  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix  23 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Marina Bay  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix  30 Sep, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Sochi  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix  14 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Suzuka  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix  28 Oct, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Mexico City  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix  04 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Austin  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix  18 Nov, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Sao Paulo  Highlights
 2019 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix  2 Dec, 2230-2330 on Bold and 10 play  Yas Marina  Highlights
