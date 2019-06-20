2019 Formula One Race Calendar

The 2019 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix returns to television screens from Friday, 15 March to Sunday, 17 March, live and free on Network 10 and streamed live on 10 play.

Throughout the weekend, Network 10’s expert team are set to supply first-class commentary on all of the action on and off the track.

Australia’s most experienced Formula One driver, Mark Webber, joins the team again this year to offer his expert opinion and commentate all F1 sessions as well as qualifying and the big race.

Mark joins TEN Sport’s Matt White and Adam Gilchrist, former F1 World Champion Alan Jones, on set with Mark Howard, James Allen and Tom Clarkson to bring fans all the news from inside the F1 Paddock.